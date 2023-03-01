Freshen Up Splatoon 3 with New Season Content

A brand new season is upon Splatoon 3 as the title offers new Fresh Seasons 2023 content today. New weapons, new and returning stages, as well as fun co-op Salmon Run activities make an appearance. Big Run is back and players can once again enjoy the whale-sized version of Salmon Run featuring a new King Salmonid, the Horrorboros. Players can sign up for duty from Friday, March 3 to Sunday, March 5 for the chance to win a special decoration for their locker.

But a super-sized Salmon Run isn’t all that’s coming, as the Fresh Season 2023 brings Eggstra Work: a new limited-time competitive event being added to Salmon Run. This new season also adds the ability to duel in Tableturf Battle online with friends. Head to the upper level of the lobby, or the Shoal, to play. To celebrate this new feature, 23 new card types are also being added to Tableturf. Other fresh seasonings include the new stage Um’ami Ruins, along with returning favorite Manta Maria. A slew of new weapons sets and fashion items have also been added to the new season of fun. Octolings who’ve purchased the Splatoon 3 Expansion Pack can get in on the action. Splatoon 3 is available for Nintendo Switch, with Expansions available for purchase through the Nintendo eShop.