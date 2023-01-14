Friday the 13th: Killer Puzzle Free on Steam Prior to Delisting

Licensing in games is still a puzzle that’s yet to be solved. Licenses are negotiated for a set period of time and once done, there are two options- Stop selling or renegotiate. For an ongoing series still in production that may not be much of an issue, but try picking up a digital copy of Outrun 2 to see how well that works for something without the blockbuster sales to justify license renewal. Fuser is gone (although oddly enough Steam still shows a demo link), Rock Band has songs that can no longer be accessed, Platinum’s Transformers game has been removed, etc. The latest to fall victim to the bloody knife of license renewal is Friday the 13th: Killer Puzzle, but there’s still time and no downsides to adding it your library before it disappears on January 23.

While Friday the 13th: Killer Puzzle is still full price on console, it’s currently free on Steam right now along with a good number of its DLC additions. The delisting is a “no longer available for purchase” situation, rather than the “Thanks for the money, we’ll be taking that back now” debacle that rarely happens but is still a legitimate worry. Everyone who owns the game gets to keep it once it’s gone, and if you want information to see if it’s worth two mouse clicks (one to Steam and another to add it to your collection) here’s my review from back in 2018. The short version is that the object is, as Jason, to kill all the annoying teenagers by sliding around a grid within a set number of turns, but the victims will react and possibly escape to safety if they see you. Of course, they could also react and run straight into the fire, off the dock, or into other grisly fates as well, so the trick is to figure out the right path to clear the board of prey while also keeping in mind that Jason has no brakes and won’t stop until he hits an obstacle. There are a ton of great levels in the base game and the DLC adds more, so head to Steam and snag it before it’s gone for good.