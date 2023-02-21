Friends vs Friends Shows Off 2v2 Combat in New Trailer

In case you missed it, we gushed quite a bit about how much fun Raw Fury and developer Brainwash Gang’s upcoming deckbuilding FPS game Friends vs Friends after playing it at PAX West last year. But that was based solely one its one-on-one matches, and one has to wonder if it would be even more fun with even more friends. Well, going by the latest trailer for the game, which focuses on the game’s 2v2 mode, the answer would be a resounding “Yes.”

As seen below, the new trailer may be a bit quick, but it still manages to cram a ton of action into its limited amount of time, showcasing teams consisting of the game’s colorful cast of characters competing against each other, armed with a variety of cards that can either deliver them powerful weapons or cause insane effects to occur. We also get a look at a couple more of the locations players will be competing in, including a subway station and a convoy of bombed-out trucks. If any of this vibrant chaos looks enjoyable to you, feel free to check out the 1v1 and 2v2 modes in the game’s demo on Steam, which is still ongoing until January 26. Friends vs Friends is due out sometime soon for PC and consoles, and should indeed hopefully be a blast for all sorts of friends.