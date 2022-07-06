Frogun Release Date Trailer Released

Frogun stands out compared to many games due to its Mega Man Legends-esque art style that hasn’t really been used much in the past 20 years. With bright colors and a lack of a black outline, it would fit right into that series visually.

Frogun, however, goes for more of a traditional platformer approach in 3D with a bit of action thrown in rather than being an RPG/action-platformer hybrid.

Frogun hits PC for Steam, GOG and Epic Games Store, Switch, PS4 and PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X on August 2. It looks like a promising game for those looking for something a bit different from 3D platformers on the market today.