Front Mission 1st: Remake, Front Mission 2: Remake Announced for Switch

There was quite an eclectic mix of games featured in this week’s Nintendo Direct. There were the expected announcements such as Splatoon 3 and Kirby and the Forgotten Land, but there were also some real surprises like the Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series and Front Mission 1st: Remake. This last one in particular probably came as a real shock to Front Mission fans since the series was presumed very dormant since the last full release was the Japan-only Front Mission 5: Scars of the War in 2005. Couple that with the utterly underwhelming Left Alive tie-in game, and prospects definitely weren’t good. However, that can all change with the release of this remake.

Front Mission 1st: Remake features a “modern mode with improved controls” with the main draw likely being the overhauled visuals. Few details beyond that have been released at this point, but they should be forthcoming soon since Front Mission 2: Remake has also been confirmed. Fans can expect to see this first game hit the system this summer and the second game sometime after that.