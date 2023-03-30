Full Announcement Trailer Released for Crymachina

What does it mean to be a real human? This is a question pondered by synthetic beings known as Dei ex Machina. These beings are synthetic bodies, operated by the recreated psyches of deceased humans. They are the only remnants of mankind 2000 years after human extinction, tasked with bringing back mankind while trying to achieve full fledged humanity. This is the setting for the serenely dark action RPG Crymachina, coming to PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Switch this fall. The trailer below showcases a taste of the game in action, while possibly shedding light onto the philosophical nature of its premise.