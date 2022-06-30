Full Circle Provides Update on skate.

It has been nearly fifteen years since the last Skate game from EA, but developer Full Circle has been working on the latest game since before the announcement was made. Today, the team released its first look at the game and it still seems to be a ways away from a release. However, this video gives some insight on not only the goal in mind, but the direction the game is heading. The video also provides an idea of how the physics will work in the game. There is no release date yet for the game. Check out the video below.