Full List of Courses for Upcoming PGA TOUR 2K23 Revealed

2K has revealed the full list of the 20 licensed courses in PGA TOUR 2K23. Of the 20 courses, 17 are returning from PGA TOUR 2K21, but three new courses will be present. The South Course of Wilmington Country Club, The Renaissance Club and St. George’s Gold and Country club will round out the full list of 20. 2K and HB Studios used a combination of aerial drone footage, lidar data, high resolution photography and supporting assets to properly replicate each course in the game.

2K also notes that additional officially licensed courses will be added post launch. These will be free to all users and include Pebble Beach, Spyglass Hill and Torrey Pines North and South Courses. New and custom courses created in the Course Designer will also come later. PGA TOUR 2K23 launches on October 14.