Fully Complete Guide for Animal Crossing: New Horizons Releasing in April

Ever wonder why the original Animal Crossing guides for New Horizons is missing quite a bit? Well all the content wasn’t out yet! But it seems like this is soon to be addressed as we’re finally getting a complete guide on absolutely everything releasing in just a couple months. This will detail all the content that was added following the original launch and detail ever piece of furniture and item players can find. It will come up to a whopping 688 pages of information, so players certainly won’t be lacking anything! It’s priced at $55, but that’s a fair price given how absolutely huge this guide will be. It’ll be available at multiple retailers so pick one of choice to snag a copy when it releases on April 30.