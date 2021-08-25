Funko Advent Pokémon Figure Pack Open for Pre-Order

Get those Christmas wishlists ready! The holiday season will quickly be upon us and those shopping for Pokémon goodies can check out this Funko release. Pre-orders for the Pokémon advent calendar are now open.

Advent calendars are a fun little present that keeps you excited every day of December leading up to Christmas. This item comes with 24 Pocket Pop!s from the Pokémon series. You’ll get Cubone, Charmander, Mr. Mime and more all in their original appearances and some in metallic forms or different poses. It is expected to release on December 8 which may be cutting it close for some shoppers, make sure to pre-order now and beat the rush.

Check out the image below for a look at each Pokémon Pocket Pop! to be included. Head to the GameStop link to place orders and grab more information.