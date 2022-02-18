Funko Fair 2022 Reveals Pokémon, Crash Bandicoot Collectibles

The fun comes to an end with today’s final announcements from Funko Fair 2022. We’ve had a few video game reveals this week so the last handful ties it up nicely. There are collectibles for Pokémon and Crash Bandicoot fans to get excited.

First up, a Crash Bandicoot POP! figure depicts him wearing a mask of Aku Aku. The packaging has a game cover background for awesome displays. This is a GameStop exclusive coming on June 17 but pre-orders are now open. A trio of Pokémon POP!s are coming on June 22. Lapras, Piplup and Leafeon are open for pre-orders while a jumbo version of Lapras is exclusively available through Target.

Check them all out in the artwork images below. Be sure to place pre-orders ASAP so you’ll be able to get yours on time.