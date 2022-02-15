Funko Fair 2022 Shows Off Apex Legends, Tiny Tina’s Wonderland POP!s

Funko loves putting on events and luckily that means new reveals for fans to look forward to. Today, as part of Funko Fair 2022, POP!s from two video games were revealed. One set for an already popular title and the other coming soon.

First up we have four from Apex Legends. Revenant, Crypto, Octane and Wattson are shown in concept art with unique poses. They are all scheduled to be released July 27 to join collection. The other reveals are for Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands of the Borderlands series. Tiny Tina herself, Butt Stallion and Dragon Lord are listed to release March 28, just a couple of days after the game. Paladin Mike is set to arrive April 5 and a jumbo plush of Butt Stallion comes later on May 25 as a GameStop exclusive.

Check out each of them in the images below and place your pre-orders now. Stay tuned for any further video game-related announcements from Funko Fair.