Funko Reveals Convention Exclusive Pop!s

Some things are slowly getting back to normal and one of the big draws is pop culture conventions. This year, Funko is holding FunKon which is a hybrid in-person and virtual event. Today, a couple of exclusive Pop!s were revealed for the occasion.

Attendees can be on the look out for a Crash Bandicoot Pop! depicting the character in an armor outfit. This is based on his appearance in Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time. A pair of Pokémon Pop!s were also announced. Both Bulbasaur and Squirtle can be found as part of the Diamond Collection since they are detailed with a shimmering coat.

Currently, there are no announcements if these collectibles will be available elsewhere following the convention. Check them out below for a closer look!