FUR Squadron Launches on Steam Today, Coming to Switch Tomorrow

Star Fox has left a legacy behind in its 30 years, and we haven’t seen a ton of games aim to replicate it until the last few years. The PC scene had EX Zodiac use a similar formula, and now we’ve got FUR Squadron on both Android devices and PC via Steam – with a Switch eShop launch coming tomorrow.

It’s a neon-infused on-rails shooter with character banter ala Star Fox and a slick synthwave soundtrack. The team at Raptor Claw has definitely found a way to showcase their inspirations while also putting a new spin on things as well. The Android version is $4.99, while the PC version has a 10% launch discount taking it from $6.99 to $6.29.