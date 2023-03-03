Future Reveal Dates Announced for WWE 2K23

2K has announced its calendar dates for its deep dives on specific game modes for WWE 2K23. These will all take place next week as there are four different dates and five separate events planned. On Tuesday, 2K will dive into characters, environment, play and creation suite. Also, UpUpDownDown host Austin Creed and Tyler Breeze will offer a special first look at MyGM updates and improvements on YouTube. Wednesday will focus on MyFACTION and MyRISE while Thursday will offer Universe Mode and MyGM. Finally, the last deep dive preview will come on Friday with the 2K Showcase. WWE 2K23 will launch a week later on PlayStation, XBOX and PC.