G.I. Joe Operation Blackout – Gold Edition Reports for Duty Today

Last year’s G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout is a very nostalgic, albeit flawed, adventure for fans of the series. All the polish needed to bring the game to life is there, so there may be value for the patient G.I. Joe enthusiast, even more so now with the release of G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout – Gold Edition. This special version is only available at GameStop, and it comes bundled with a few extras that die-hard fans will likely appreciate.

In addition to the base version of the game, G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout – Gold Edition includes: a digital soundtrack, digital art book, the “G.I. Joe & Cobra Weapons Pack” DLC and the “Classic Duke & Classic Cobra Commander Character Pack.” There are also two exclusive skins from the recent “Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins” movie.

G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout – Gold Edition is available now at GameStop for $29.99 and can be played on PS4, Xbox One and Switch.