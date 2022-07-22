Game Boy and Virtual Boy Anthology Book on the Way

It’s shaping up to be a great month to be a Virtual Boy fan. First there are a batch of exciting new accessories on the horizon, and now there’s a book documenting the console.

The book is the Game Boy & Virtual Boy Anthology – Ultimate Edition from Geeks-Line, who have previously released encyclopedias on SNES, Genesis and other classic consoles. Folks can pledge on Kickstarter only for the Game Boy book, or pay a bit more to get the Ultimate Edition with both Game Boy and Virtual Boy goodness.

Geeks-Line is so well established that there was no question as to whether this project would be funded. It barely launched this week and is fully funded, so you’re pretty much guaranteed a copy if you back the Kickstarter.