Game Boy, Game Boy Advance Coming to Nintendo Switch Online, Expansion Pack Today

By

The Game Boy launched portable gaming into the mainstream in 1989 and now it’s coming to Switch alongside the Game Boy Advance. The Game Boy tier can be played with a standard NSO membership, while the GBA games require an Expansion Pass membership.

The launch lineups are as follows — for the Game Boy, you get Tetris, Mario Land 2, Link’s Awakening, Gargoyle’s Quest, Game and Watch Gallery 3, Alone in the Dark, Metroid 2, Wario Land 3 and Kirby’s Dream Land.

The Game Boy Advance lineup features Mario Advance 4: SMB3 w/e-reader, Wario Ware Inc, Kuru Kuru Kuririn, Mario Kart: Super Circuit, Mario and Luigi: Superstar Saga,, Zelda: Minish Cap.