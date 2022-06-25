Gameplay Deep Dive for Jane Foster in Avengers Coming Next Week

Jane Foster’s Thor may be making her live action debut in the coming weeks with Thor: Love and Thunder, but Marvel’s Avengers is looking to beat the MCU to the punch with the release of its newest hero.

Back in April, we learned that Thor Odinson would be receiving his own female counterpart as Jane Foster was revealed to be the next free playable character in Marvel’s Avengers. Now, in a recent blog post, Crystal Dynamics has shared that Foster, aka Mighty Thor, will be arriving as part of update 2.5 on June 28 across all platforms, and will be receiving her own War Table deep dive the day prior on June 27, where the team will go into more depth on her moveset and abilities.

Be sure to check out our review for Marvel’s Avengers, which is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, PS4 and Xbox One.