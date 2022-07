A new trailer has been revealed for The Legend of Heroes: Trails From Zero. This trailer showcases the gameplay and some of the unique battle mechanics the SSS will employ while fighting crime in their city state of Crossbell. The Legend of Heroes: Trails From Zero will launch for PlayStation 4, PC and Switch on September 27 in North America, September 30 in Europe and October 7 in Oceania, and is currently available for pre-order from many online retailers.