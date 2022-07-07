Gameplay Trailer Revealed For RoboCop: Rogue City

In dystopian Detroit control of the police has been handed over to Omni Consumer Products. Their solution to the crime riddled city is RoboCop, the cybernetic law enforcement officer who always gets his man, dead or alive. RoboCop makes his triumphant return to cleaning up Detroit on PlayStation 5, and there is no better person to voice the return than Peter Weller. Not a lot of details are available about RoboCop: Rogue City aside from it being slated for a June 2023 release but the gameplay trailer makes it look like this has the potential to be the return RoboCop deserves.