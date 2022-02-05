GameStop to Distribution Hisuian Growlithe Code at the End of February

GameStop is no stranger to unique code events for Pokemon, and it seems the very first one planned post-release is for Hisuian Growlithe and a set of Feather balls. This was not officially announced from Nintendo or Pokemon, but instead shared by a user on twitter who visited a GameStop and saw the advertisement for the upcoming codes. The distribution will be available starting on February 25 and run until March 13. At this time it also appears it will only be available in the US, but there may be similar events coming later in the coming weeks.

Those interested can take a peek at the poster for the distribution that was found at GameStop below: