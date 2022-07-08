Garage: Bad Dream Adventure Now Available on Steam

The day is finally here – Garage: Bad Dream Adventure is available on Steam. Why is this a big deal? It’s because the game originally launched exclusively in Japan way back in 1999. It remained ultra obscure until the past decade when English-speaking fans made it their mission to find a copy and make it available.

Since then, a crowdfunding campaign in Japan raised funds for a revival of the title (with official English translation!). That arrived first on mobile phones last year. While a breakthrough in and of itself, many folks simply don’t want to play a full point and click-style adventure on their smartphones.

Garage: Bad Dream Adventure does cost a bit more on Steam than on Android and iOS at $19.90, but this is finally the opportunity many have been waiting for. Fans of weird adventure games will definitely want to check this one out.