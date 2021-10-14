Gather Your Friends for The Jackbox Party Pack 8

Call of Duty and Madden may be what first springs to mind when gamers think of franchises with annual releases, but the folks over at Jackbox Games have continued to release new Party Packs for the past eight years.

Today marks the release of The Jackbox Party Pack 8, which features five brand new social games to play locally or remotely with your friends and family using only one copy of the game and your internet-connected devices as the controllers. This year’s collection of games features Drawful: Animate, which puts a moving twist on the classic drawing challenge, the super accurate interviewing simulator Job Job, the murder mystery investigation Weapons Drawn, the adventurous Poll Mine which prompts players to rank bizarre topics, and The Wheel of Enormous Proportions, featuring trivia questions and the titular giant wheel.

Check out the trailer below for a peek at all of the games in action, and be sure to check out The Jackbox Party Pack 8 on PC, Switch, PS4 and Xbox One.