Gear.Club Stradale Coming Soon to Apple Arcade

The Gear.Club series rose to prominence on the mobile scene before hitting consoles on the Switch and later with the PS4 and PS5 release of Gear.Club Unlimited 2. Now, this blend of simulation and arcade racing is coming back to its roots to a degree with a new entry that has the added benefit of working on other Apple Arcade-compatible devices beyond iPhones and iPads. Gear.Club Stradale puts you in charge of a club in Italy and has you top other clubs and looks gorgeous for a game designed across a variety of different hardware types. It doesn’t have a set release date, but is listed as coming soon on the Apple Arcade store – so it should be out within a few weeks.