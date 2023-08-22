General Shao, Sindel Revealed in Latest Mortal Kombat 1 Trailer

NetherRealm Studios today dropped a new trailer for Mortal Kombat 1 showcasing the reimagined versions of two klassic characters.

Shao Khan and Sindel are returning in Mortal Kombat 1, though much differently than their previous incarnations. In Fire God Liu Kang’s new timeline, Shao Khan is now just General Shao, a loyal ally to the throne who has won many victories. General Shao loses the Khan’s warhammer and instead wields an axe, but the same domination based gameplay has carried over. The trailer also revealed the return of Empress Sindel of Outworld who fights to protect her family and Empire. As opposed to the previous timeline, the trailer seems to indicate that Sindel will once again be more heroic than her previous timeline’s incarnation. Finally, the trailer also showcases some additional gameplay for Raiden, Fire God Liu Kang’s champion in this timeline.

An additional two Kameo characters were revealed as well; Motaro and Shujinko. Motaro is a Centaur that first appeared in Mortal Kombat 3 and would eventually be playable in Mortal Kombat: Armageddon, albeit as a minotaur. Meanwhile, Shujinko was introduced in Mortal Kombat: Deception as the main protagonist before taking a backseat in Mortal Kombat: Armageddon. Neither character had a playable appearance in the previous Mortal Kombat trilogy of games.

Mortal Kombat 1 is the latest entry in the long-running franchise. Despite being the twelfth mainline entry in the series, Mortal Kombat 1 serves as a narrative reboot of the franchise. The game will tell new stories, reimagine fan favorite characters, and bring back many fan-requested 3D era characters. So far, the roster includes mainstays like Liu Kang, Raiden, Johnny Cage, Kitana, and Mileena; recurring fighters like Kenshi, Reptile, Baraka, and Rain; and long missing characters like Havik, Ashrah, and Lei Mei.

Mortal Kombat 1 launches September 19 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Switch.