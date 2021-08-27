Genshin Impact Announces Global Online Concert

MiHoYo announed that to celebrate the first anniversary of Genshin Impact a global concert will be available online for global audiences. Melodies of an Endless Journey will stream on October 3 and will last around 90 minutes. This concert will feature original Genshin Impact music written by Yu-Peng Chen and will feature symphonic performances of authentic Genshin Impact music in Belgium from the Flanders Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Maestro Dirk Brossé. Additionally, creative covers from artists in various countries with multiple stages in several countries including the United States and Korea.