Genshin Impact is Getting An Anime Adaptation

The ever-popular — and increasingly lucrative from a financial perspective — online free-to-play RPG Genshin Impact, is getting its own anime adaptation. Making the announcement at this year’s Tokyo Game Show, the game’s developer Hoyoverse stated it would be a collaboration with Japanese animation studio Ufotable. The latter of which has already worked in the realm of adaptations of video games prior to this — credited with work on two of developer/publisher Bandai Namco’s own series via God Eater and the Zestiria iteration of the Tales series.

Hoyoverse have also provided a new trailer to showcase how the anime series might look, though they stress this serves more as a “concept” trailer and isn’t entirely reflective of anything that may show up in the final product. Furthermore, it’s described as a “long-term collaboration” project between the two studios, with no release date provided as to when the series may start airing and where. The news also comes at the same time that the release date for the game’s latest update — version 3.1 — was provided. September 28 sees the most recent continental expansion, in the form of Sumeru, grow a tad larger in the form of a new desert region to explore. Genshin Impact is available across PS5, PS4 and PC and mobile devices.