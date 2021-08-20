Genshin Impact Version 2.1 Coming September 1

Genshin Impact’s Version 2.1 update, Floating World Under the Moonlight will be available on September 1. This update adds content to the newly released Inazuma area that includes two major islands, three new playable characters and a finale to the main story in this turbulent nation. This update also includes the free new character Aloy from the Genshin Impact and Horizon Zero Dawn crossover event. In this update the Traveler will visit the Watatsumi Island, home to the resistance forces with dreamlike scenery and the Seira Island, a desolate place shrouded in perpetual storms. New boss enemies will be introduced including the Hydro Hypostasis, Thunder Manifestation and the Trounce Domain Boss Signora will be introduced.

The three new Inazuma characters are the five star Raiden Shogun, an Electro polearm user that can deal massive damage and provide buffs for the team. Sangonomiya Kokomi, Divine Priestess of Watatsumi Island and leader of the resistance forces will be joining as another five star character. Wielding the power of Hydro and a catalyst she can serve as a excellent healer. Lastly, Kujou Sara is a bold and decisive general of the Tenryou Commission and loyal to the Shogun. She can provide buffs to teammates and deal powerful Electro ranged attacks with her bow.