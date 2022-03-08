Genshin Impact’s Venti has Nendoroid for Pre-Order

Genshin Impact, pardon the pun, has made a huge impact since launch. It’s one of the most popular mobile titles to date and plays well on PC and PlayStation. We found it to be a great game and it continues making updates for further enjoyment.

There have already been some collectibles released but this time we have a Venti Nendoroid. He is shown with braided ombré hair, floral-detail beret and wavering cape. The figure comes with three different face plates to change expressions. Accessories of Der Frühling and the Skyward Harp bow add to pose displays.

Venti has limited pre-orders open from March 8 to April 7. However, it will not be available to own until September. Check out images below for a closer look at details.