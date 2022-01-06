Geoff Keighley Announces the Return of Summer Game Fest

Geoff Keighley today announced the return of his Summer Game Fest show following today’s E3 2022 news.

Following the major surge of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, the Entertainment Software Association announced the cancellation of the in-person portion of E3 2022. While they did not fully announce the event would go online again, it was heavily implied in their statement. However, should the ESA abandon E3 2022 altogether, Geoff Keighley is ready in the wings.

Shortly after the announcement by the ESA, Geoff Keighley quickly confirmed that Summer Game Fest 2022 is a go:

No details about the event were provided. Summer Game Fest 2021 premiered a day before E3 2021 kicked-off and featured plenty of game announcements. Most memorably, the event featured the first gameplay trailer for Elden Ring.

We’ll let you know more once additional details for E3 2022 and Summer Game Fest 2022 are announced.