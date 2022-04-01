Get a Double Dose of Amnesia on Nintendo Switch

If you remember, Amnesia: Memories launched officially in English back in 2015 for PS Vita, PC and mobile. It’s been a while since then but this week Idea Factory International just announced some great news!

First, Amnesia: Memories is getting ported to Switch. In perhaps more exciting news is the fact that they’re also localizing and bringing over Amnesia: Later X Crowd. This fandisc was never officially available for English speakers before so it’s quite a treat for fans.

Then there’s the fact that both games will be available in a limited edition package. Both limited editions include the following same contents: steel game case, hardcover art book, soundtrack CD, fifteen bromide cards and exclusive trading card all housed in a collectible box. The game case features two cartridge slots and hardcore fans can opt to buy a bundle to get both games at once.