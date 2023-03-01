Get Fit with Fitness Circuit Release Announcement

Spike Chunsoft has announced today that Fitness Circuit for Nintendo Switch is scheduled for North American, European and Asian release this year. Tackle fitness goals by utilizing the Super Circuit Training method that alternates aerobic and strength-building exercises. This method is designed to have a high training effect, so players don’t need to commit to play every day. Fitness Circuit boasts a complete standard workout session in just 10 minutes a day, three days a week.

Fitness Circuit doesn’t require anything more than a little space to move and Joy-Con controllers. Anyone can play and the title offers training that is tailored to individual needs and preferences. Simply match the workout prompts to help the on-screen Runner through a flashy and entertaining performance. Get friends involved with the 4-person online multiplayer support so everyone can feel the burn. Fitness Circuit releases for Nintendo Switch on May 26.