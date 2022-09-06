Get Prepared for a Brand New Pokemon Trailed Debuting Tomorrow

We’ve entered the final two months before Pokemon Scarlet and Violet launch, and as we creep ever close fans are on the edge of their seat waiting to see any little details we can. The official twitter account for Pokemon also shared that news is coming soon, in fact a brand new trailer is on its way tomorrow! This trailer is planned to drop at 6AM PST or 9AM EST and as of right now we have no clues as to what it might contain. Like usual, however, we’re likely to see at least one brand new Pokemon. Maybe they’ll finally tease a traditional starting area bug type, or perhaps give us a peak at a new flying type roaming around. The most exciting part is when we don’t know and we get to see tons of new stuff, so we’ll be sure to update more when it drops tomorrow!

Until then check out the official tweet from Pokemon and be sure to check back for more information tomorrow: