Get Timed Research for the Regi Trio from Hoenn in Pokemon Go

Players who haven’t managed to get their hands on any of the three Regis that originated in Hoenn may want to consider picking up these brand new codes available to use in Pokemon Go starting today. From now until February 26 players can use the codes we’ll be sharing below in order to get timed research to obtain the legendary trio and add them to the pokedex! It’s available for all players so those who even have them might as well pick them up and work on the tasks!

The following codes will unlock their related Pokemon. To claim them visit the shop in Pokemon Go and scroll all the way down to the promos section in order to use them!

Regirock: 6X4H9UCA8F7TT

Regice: YKG5ZPC4SLXAX

Registeel: 6AKRAV5WJN5FS