GetsuFumaDen Slashes Out of Steam Early Access

Last year, Konami made the surprise announcement that Famicom exclusive Getsu Fuma Den would be getting a new entry. GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon arrived on Steam Early Access with a competent first build and plans for upcoming inclusions.

Now it’s finally time for the 1.0 version to arrive on PC. Note that the Switch version of GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon which launched last week was also version 1.0.

As was planned, this version of the game includes many new stages, characters, bosses and weapons. GetsuFumaDen on Steam is available for $24.99.