Getting Comfy On the Ruins of the World in I Am Future Launch Trailer

The end of the world was never going to be the actual end of the world, unless humanity somehow dropped a black hole into the center of the planet or something similarly over the top. All the horrors of the end fade into nothingness after a few decades, and while the damage may take a while to heal nature adapts to the new environment, growing in the ruins while every part of those that died is used as fertile grounds for new life. And then in the drowned city of Cosmopolis a single upbeat hipster tech-bro wakes up from his sleeping capsule with barely a memory to call his own, and only a few small hints to indicate who he might have been and his relation to humanity’s final days on the planet. The worst is long in the past and the world is finally peaceful, so maybe he can make a nice, pleasant little home above the flooded remnants of civilization.

I Am Future is a base-builder crafting game with a bit of automation thrown in for good measure, sunny and cheerful despite the occasional toxic worm or poisonous plant trying to encroach on an ever-growing comfort zone. Starting off with nothing more than an engineering spirit and a mechanical hand with multiple tool attachments, you’ll need to scavenge the junk piles and break them down into their component parts to turn them into more useful things, like little gardening boxes to avoid early-game starvation. The basic workstations are built fairly easily from the bits lying around but upgrading the roof from its rustic beginnings into an electrified and automated slice of comfy paradise involves not only getting clever with the resources and using a drone to explore the ruins of the world, but also getting to grips with Beardy McHipster’s tech-bro past.

While it’s a nice, if early, base-builder, it’s hard to escape the sneaking suspicion that this guy is going to turn out to be a financial parasite wrapped in clueless good intentions, and quite probably deeply involved in the world’s devastation. I Am Future’s subtitle is Cozy Apocalypse Survival and everything on display backs up the coziness, but Cosmopolis is a ruin and it seems highly unlikely there wasn’t a body count in the thousands. Fishing, scavenging, cooking, and effortlessly bouncing between one goal and the next make each in-game day flow as the rooftop gets a little nicer with each moment of progress, but the thought creeps in that maybe it’s best if this guy just lives apart from the rest of humanity. The game is going to be in Early Access for a while, though, and not only is there a lot of tech and new explorable areas to come but the story is nowhere near complete yet. There’s still time for him to have been a perkier Batman, but we’ll see how that goes.

I Am Future released today and comes with the traditional launch trailer. It’s a cheerful and upbeat game with the end of the world well in the past, and a great setting to build a base in. The old world is over and the new one has only a single person inhabiting it, but with a little cleaning and building it can be a lovely spot to kick back in.