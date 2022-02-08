Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut Receives a Horizon Themed Surprise

Sucker Punch Productions today dropped a new patch for Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut that adds in a special surprise for Horizon fans.

Horizon Forbidden West launches next week, but Ghost of Tsushuma Director’s Cut players can get in the Horizon spirit starting today. A new patch for the game repairs a Wind Shrine in the north of Iki Island. Solve the puzzle and you’ll unlock an outfit inspired by Aloy’s appearance in Horizon. You will need to the Director’s Cut of the game to access Iki Island and earn the outfit.

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut is available now on PS5 and PS4. Horizon Forbidden West launches February 18 on PS5 and PS4.