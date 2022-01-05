Ghost of Tsushima has Sold Over 8 Million Copies Since 2020

Sucker Punch Productions today revealed sales figures for their latest title, Ghost of Tsushima.

PlayStation and Sucker Punch Productions have struck gold with their latest IP, Ghost of Tsushima. First launched back in July 2020 on PS4, the game has since gone on to sell more than 8 million copies worldwide. Sucker Punch made the announcement via Twitter.

We're thrilled and amazed that #GhostOfTsushima has officially sold more than 8 million copies! Thank you so much to everyone who has played since launch! We are so incredibly appreciative and grateful for the support! pic.twitter.com/AQfyqviBlK — Ghost of Tsushima 🎮 Director's Cut Out Now! (@SuckerPunchProd) January 5, 2022

Ghost of Tsushima takes players back in time to 1274 during the Mongol invasion of Tsushima. You play as Jin Sakai, a young lord who takes on the ‘Ghost’ persona to help drive back the invaders. A third-person action game, Ghost of Tsushima garnered strong praise at launch and was awarded Game of the Year by us. In August 2021, Sucker Punch Productions released an updated Director’s Cut for PS5, which included new content, visual enhancements, and features.

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut is available now on PS5 and PS4.