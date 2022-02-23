Ghost of Tsushima: Legends Highlights PlayStation Plus’ March Lineup

While most months only include three free games for PlayStation Plus subscribers, Sony has been generous enough to add one of their own first party titles as a fourth offering for March.

Starting on March 1, PlayStation Plus members on PS5 will be able to download the cyberpunk parkour title Ghostrunner. Meanwhile, PS4 and PS5 owners will gain access to the survival MMO Ark: Survival Evolved, the arcade racer Team Sonic Racing and the standalone multiplayer portion of Sucker Punch’s mythological Japanese title, Ghost of Tsushima: Legends. All four games will be available to download until April 4, so be sure to grab them while they’re free.

