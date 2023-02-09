Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective Returns on PC, Consoles this Summer

Back in 2010, Capcom released Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective for the DS, a puzzle-adventure game where the freshly dead protagonist must use their newfound possession abilities from the afterlife to manipulate objects and corpses in the real world as they search for the answers to their own murder.

Considered a cult classic by fans of Nintendo’s dual-screen system, the game is getting a second chance at life thanks to an upcoming HD remaster that will be available on PC, Switch, PS4 and Xbox One this summer. The trailer below from yesterday’s Nintendo Direct provides an overview of what new and returning players can expect, with the re-release featuring a 1080p 60FPS presentation, controller support, a reimagined soundtrack and more.