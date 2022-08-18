Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Materializes on PC, Consoles October 18

The newest game in the Ghostbusters franchise, Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed, finally has a release date. It’ll be haunting both PC and consoles as of October 18. Now that the game has a release date, fans can of course put in their pre-orders should they so desire. Those that do so will be granted advance access to Slimer as well as a custom particle thrower, proton pack and clothing. Ghostbusters games have been a bit hit or miss ever since the beginning, so fans may want to consider whether or not these bonuses are worth an advance order.

The concept driving Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed does sound promising at least. The game is a four vs one “hunt or haunt”, wherein players either try to cause as much mischief and mayhem as possible as the ghost or join the ghostbusting team and try to capture said ghost before it freaks too many people out. Asymmetrical multiplayer games aren’t exactly common thanks to debacles like Evolve, so hopefully Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed is able to make it as fun as it sounds.