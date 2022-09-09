Gigabyte Announces New Gaming Monitor Series

Gigabyte is bringing three new monitors to the market with a focus on gaming. These monitors do not have a catchy name, but the stats behind the monitors will be geared towards high-refresh rate gaming. All three monitors are available in FHD 1920×1080 resolution with a SS IPS panel and 165hz refresh rate. The M27F A will retail for $259.99 and come in at 27″, 1 ms response rate, Freesync Premium and a KVM switch for attaching multiple components. This model also has two built-in speakers.

The G27F 2 will retail for $209.99 and comes in at the same size and stats as the top model, but this one includes HDR capabilities. This has no KVM or speaker setup, but still is 1080p and 165hz. The last monitor is the G24F 2 drops the size of the display to 23.8″, but can be overlocked to 180hz refresh rate. This is Freesync Premium and HDR Ready, as well. This retails for $159.99. All three monitors are available now.