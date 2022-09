It has been confirmed that Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventures of Dai, the upcoming action RPG based on the anime, will be receiving a simultaneous global launch. A release window has not yet been determined but it will be available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Switch for all regions that enjoy Dragon Quest games. A livestream from Tokyo Game Show on September 17, 8:45 PM PDT that will give a first look at gameplay details and the Temple of Recollection and Memento Bonds.