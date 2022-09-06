Gloomwood Sneaks Into Early Access with New Trailer

Running full-tilt into danger is always a lot of fun but most people are made of squishy meat and surprisingly fragile bone. It doesn’t take more than a few good hits to go down for the count, so maybe a more subtle touch in taking on heavily-armed forces might be best sometimes. Keep to the shadows, stay out of sight, walk quietly, and dispatch the guards and other cursed denizens of a twisted Victorian city with a silent strike of the blade. Something’s not right in Gloomwood and while there are definitely situations where heavy firepower and loud explosions are warranted, the darkness and a stylish sword-cane are your best friends.

Gloomwood is a gothic-hororr stealth FPS that’s been coming along for a good while now and today finally sees its release into Early Access. For some mysterious reason the player has been abducted to a lost, moody city that’s been overrun with darkness. It would be nice if escape was a simple matter of finding the nearest road out of town but that’s not an option here, so instead you’ve got to use everything in the large hand-crafted environments to distract or eliminate the guards in your path. Usually this results in a stealthy stabbing but if they’re going to stand by explosive barrels it would go against all the laws of nature to resist a loud and messy takedown. The curse on the large, intricate town of Gloomwood is causing it to change into something twisted and wrong, but the darker it gets the more of a sneaky playground it becomes for its unwilling tourist.