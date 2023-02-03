Go! Go! PogoGirl Coming Soon to Consoles, PC

There are a lot of platformers on the market, but not nearly enough of them have pogosticks as a mode of transportation. Enter Go! Go! PogoGirl, which stars PogoGirl and corrects that problem by having a pogo stick as the primary way of movement. After her favorite pogo stick is stolen, PogoGirl has to give chase and does so through 20 stages,, with four boss stages among them. The stages are set across seasons, so stages will look a bit more varied compared to many platformers and each area has hidden areas to find and bonus levels help add to the variety as well. Go! Go! Pogogirl launches on February 10 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch, and PC via Steam for $4.99.