Goat Simulator 3 Gets Gameplay Trailer, New Details at Gamescom Opening Night Live

If you would have said in 2014 that Goat Simulator would end up launching a franchise spanning almost a decade, we’d have thought you might be a goat yourself. But here we are eight years and two games into the series (not to mention the countless “____ simulator” titles it has helped inspire) and Goat Simulator 3 has received its first gameplay trailer alongside new details. Bizarrely (yet hilariously) skipping over Goat Simulator 2 (which will forever be the lost goat simulation game), Goat Simulator 3 is a direct sequel to the original and will boast collectibles, goat exploration and mini games. Featuring the ability for four players to goat crazy together, players can practically do whatever zany things they can think of in its sandbox world.

Goat Simulator 3 boasts seen multiplayer mini games which are detailed below:

– King of the Hill

Stay inside the castle to gain crowns. The player with the most crowns wins!

– The Floor is Lava

Don’t touch the lava! Use your parkour skills and climb as high as possible to escape the rising lava. Last one alive wins!

– Car Derby

Drive into the rear of the other players vehicles to explode their bombs! Last player alive wins!

– Prop Hunt

Classic hide and seek. If you are the seeker, find the other players by headbutting stuff. To hide, lick your desired prop. Move around when hiding to gain extra points.

– Headsplat

Use your headbutt to paint the world! You get a point for each painted thing.

– Hoofball

Get the ball in your goal to score points. The player with the most points wins, like usual.

– Prop Golf

Get your prop to the flag ASAP! First player to reach the flag wins!

Goat Simulator 3 will be released on November 17 on PC via Epic Games Store, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. Check out the gameplay trailer below: