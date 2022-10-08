God of War Ragnarok Goes Gold

Since the start of the year, many God of War fans were cautious to see whether the highly anticipated sequel would make its 2022 release window, or be pushed to 2023 alongside a growing list of other upcoming games.

In June, reports started to emerge that God of War Ragnarok would be aiming for a November release date, which was later confirmed in July as November 9. With just over a month to go, things were looking on track for the first-party PlayStation title, and now Santa Monica Studio has shared that God of War Ragnarok has gone gold and will hit its November 9 release date on PS5 and PS4. If Ragnarok can recapture the magic of the 2018 title, we just may have another game of the year contender for Elden Ring and others to put up a fight against.

We are thrilled to announce that #GodofWarRagnarok has gone gold! On behalf of SMS and all of our partners, thank you to the fans for supporting us over the course of development. We’re almost to launch and can’t wait for you to play on November 9! 💙 pic.twitter.com/vptHyKJ1JP — Santa Monica Studio – God of War Ragnarök (@SonySantaMonica) October 7, 2022

