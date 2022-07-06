God of War Ragnarök Launches this November on PS5, PS4

Santa Monica Studio and PlayStation Studios today officially announced the release date for God of War Ragnarök on PS5 and PS4.

After mounting fears that the game would be delayed to 2023, Santa Monica Studios has finally revealed a 2022 release date. God of War Ragnarök officially launches November 9, 2022 on both PS5 and PS4. To celebrate the announcement, the studio and publisher dropped a short CG trailer that, unfortunately, does not contain any gameplay.

The two companies also revealed different editions and the various goodies that come in each of them. First off, every copy at launch comes with snow themed outfits for both Kratos and Atreus. As expected, the PS4 version does not come with a free upgrade to the PS5. You’ll need to pay a $10 upgrade fee if you want to get the current-gen version. Next up is the Digital Deluxe Edition, which includes Darkdale armor, attire, Blades Handles, and an Axe Grip alongside a digital soundtrack, mini artbook, Avatar set, and a PS4 theme with the PS4 copy.

Finally, you have the Collector’s and Jötnar’s Editions. Both of these editions come packaged in a box carved to resemble the Knowledge Keeper’s Shrine. Inside you’ll find a voucher for the game on both platforms, steelbook display case, 2″ Vanir Twins Carvings, Dwarven dice set, and a 16″ Mjölnir replica. The Jötnar goes a step further by adding in a 7-inch vinyl record, the Falcon, Bear, and Wolf pun set, the Legendary Draupnir Ring, Brok’s dice set, and a Yggdrasil cloth map.

God of War Ragnarök launches November 9 on PS5 and PS4. Pre-orders for the game kick of July 15.