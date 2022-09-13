God of War Ragnarök Receives Epic Story Trailer, Limited Edition DualSense

PlayStation Studios and Santa Monica Studio today dropped a brand new story trailer for God of War Ragnarök .

PlayStation wrapped up today’s State of Play with a brand new look at God of War Ragnarök. The new trailer comes about a year since the game’s last story trailer, and less than two months from the game’s launch on PS5 and PS4.

God of War Ragnarök once again follows Kratos and Atreus as they prepare for war. Atreus aims to understand the prophecy of ‘Loki.’ Meanwhile, Kratos continues to struggle with his past, preventing him from being the father Atreus needs. At the same time, Asgard itself prepares for battle, which the trailer teases in a clash between Kratos and Thor.

The trailer gives us a glimpse at some of the worlds and creatures Kratos and Atreus will come across during the game. It also showcases new gameplay mechanis, including the return of swinging from the Blades of Chaos.

Finally, the studio also announced a limited edition God of War Ragnarök Dualsense controller. It features a cool blue color against an icy white design. The touchpad features a bear and wolf insignia, which represents Kratos and Atreus. No word yet on pricing, but it does launch November 9. Pre-orders start September 27.

God of War Ragnarök launches November 9 on PS5 and PS4.